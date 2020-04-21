NFL Rumors: O.J. Howard Expected To Be On The Trade Block After Buccaneers Land Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly landing Rob Gronkowski in a blockbuster trade with the New England Patriots, and O.J. Howard could now be the next one on the move.

On Tuesday, after rumors that Gronkowski was looking to come out of retirement to play with Tom Brady again following his move to Tampa, NFL.com reported that the Patriots and Buccaneers had come to terms on a deal. Because Gronkowski retired with the Patriots, the All Pro tight end will be honoring his current contract.

As the NFL.com report noted, Brady now joins a team filled with weapons — possibly too many for the Bucs to hold onto.

“Now, Gronkowski is set to join a Buccaneers roster that currently has tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate,” the report noted. “Whether that remains could be sorted out as the upcoming draft plays out beginning Thursday. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are also on board for Brady, making the Bucs offense hugely appealing on paper.”

Many expect Tampa to try moving Howard to make room for Gronkowski. Sam Monson of PFF noted on Twitter that Howard was already on the trade block with the Bucs before the deal landing Gronkowski, but reuniting Brady with his longtime target from their New England Patriots days will likely clear the way for moving Howard.

As Monson noted, Howard could be in high demand as the tight end class in the upcoming NFL Draft is seen as relatively thin.

If you need a TE you're suddenly very happy. OJ Howard was probably already available. He's DEFINITELY available now and for a lot less than he was before. In a weak TE draft that's a no brainer — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 21, 2020

As Fansided noted, the Buccaneers have been entertaining trade for Howard for a few weeks, but the move to land Gronkowski makes it clear that he will be gone soon. The report noted that the Bucs have been asking for a second-round pick in exchange for Howard, who is set to make $1.8 million this season.

The report speculated that Tampa could take some other combination of mid-round picks in exchange for Howard.

“It’s unclear at this point if the Bucs will get a second-rounder, but it should be fairly apparent that Tampa Bay will add another pick in the mid-rounds (Round 2-4) to offload Howard,” the report noted. “They could potentially take a couple of late-round picks (A Round 5 and 6, or something of that magnitude), as well but they’ll be looking for the highest bidder.”

There are still some details to work out on the Gronkowski trade, including a physical, but insiders expect the Bucs to start moving more aggressively on unloading Howard.