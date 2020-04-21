Abby Dowse Shows Off Cleavage And Killer Curves In Skimpy Black Bikini

Australian internet sensation Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring around the world on Tuesday, April 21, after she posted a new Instagram snapshot that left little to the imagination. The blond beauty shared the post with her 2.2 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands of fans within minutes.

The 31-year-old model – who is mostly known for being an Instagram influencer — was photographed poolside as she basked in the sun. She took center stage in the photo and she posed directly in front of the camera and exuded a sexy vibe. Abby’s head was tilted downwards as her eyes averted the camera’s lens, meanwhile, her left hand was raised up to her blonde hair, which featured dark roots. Her locks did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in messy waves.

Even though Abby hid part of her face from the camera, users could still discern that she was rocking some makeup, including a light-pink lipstick, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, and likely a bit of foundation. Still, it was her famous killer curves that demanded the most attention in the snapshot, as she put them on display in a skimpy black two-piece bikini.

Abby’s bikini top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck as it left little to the imagination. The bra’s tiny triangular cups struggled to contain her voluptuous assets as she spilled out, exposing plenty of cleavage and sideboob.

The model paired the swimwear top with matching bikini bottoms that were just as revealing as they showcased her bodacious derriere. The minuscule briefs, which were designed in a Brazilian-style thong, also had no trouble flaunting her curvaceous hips. Furthermore, the bottoms’ high-waisted side strings drew attention to Abby’s chiseled and slim core.

Abby finished the poolside look off with a pair of sunglasses and a few accessories that included a bracelet and two necklaces.

Abby did not provide a geotag for the snapshot, but revealed in the post’s caption that the bikini set was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The sultry snapshot was met with instant support and approval from many of her fans, amassing more than 5,000 likes in the first 15 minutes after going live. More than 200 followers also quickly took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her curves, and her revealing swimsuit.

“You got a gorgeous body,” one user commented.

“Heartbreaking,” a second follower added.

“Sensational,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Lovely lady,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model has shared a number of sexy looks on her Instagram account lately. On April 16, she stunned her followers after she rocked a sparkling blue dress that showed off an ample amount of cleavage, per The Inquisitr. The snap received more than 26,000 likes.