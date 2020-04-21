MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Sizzles Wearing Pink Shorts In Quarantine Workout Clip

MMA figher Valerie Loureda has continued intense training while staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak. She shared an ab workout video on Instagram where she stunned in pink workout shorts while exercising outside on the grass.

The Bellator fighter has not let COVID-19 interrupt her training schedule. She’s kept busy while on lock down by keeping her fans updated on social media with a mixture of sizzling photographs along with updates on her training progress. Earlier in the month Loureda flaunted her body in bra and panties and mentioned in the caption of the post that she was close to making weight for her next fight.

Her latest video showed the 125-lb. fighter training outdoors with her boyfriend, Fabian Guerra. She laid on a patch of grass with her hands behind her ready to perform difficult ab exercises. Loureda wore small pink workout shorts that barely covered her athletic backside along with a pink sports bra. At the start of the footage she glanced over at the camera and thrust her hips into the air several times for the core workout.

The Tae Kwon Do expert then raised her legs into the air and reached to touch her toes several times. After this she performed bicycle kicks with Guerra doing the same beside her. Loureda’s toned legs were on display for her 231,000 Instagram followers. Music from Demi Lovato played over the short exercise video, and the fighter tagged her in the caption.

More than 5,800 Instagram users found their way to hit the “like” button on the training clip that showcased the fighter’s sculpted physique. Over 100 comments were left on the post as the replies were flooded with heart-eye and fire emojis. Fellow female mixed martial artist Pearl Gonzalez showed her approval with emojis and Loureda’s boyfriend left two heart emojis in the comments. One fan had unkind words for Guerra’s workout technique.

“Can tell the guy just wants to be there and never worked out a day before in his life,” they wrote.

Along with hoards of comments complimenting the fighter’s figure, many showed their appreciation for her dedication.

“Gotta love Val ya know she a worker,” a fan replied.

“Those shorts can’t handle those thighs,” an admiring Instagram user wrote.

“A lot of junk in that trunk. Love it,” a follower commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Loureda showed off her booty in a stunning Instagram post earlier this week. The spicy bikini snap shot in her living room received over 29,000 likes.