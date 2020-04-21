Sofia Jamora Sizzles In Wet Bikini During Santorini Getaway

Sofia Jamora put her fabulous curves in display in a set of sizzling photos in her latest Instagram update. The update featured her wearing a bright blue bikini as she took dip off the coast of Santorini.

The model’s string bikini gave her the perfect opportunity to show off some major skin. The top had small triangle cups that could barely contain her cleavage. The bottoms were also minuscule with thin strings pulled high on her hips.

Sofia’s post consisted of four pictures. Three of them captured her wearing the skimpy bathing suit, while another showed an aerial shot of the area where she was swimming. The post also included a short video clip of her riding on a type of motorbike while taking in the scenery.

The first snap in the series captured Sofia from the front as she posed in water up to her thighs. She struck a sexy pose as she stood with one hip to the side. She looked to the side while flaunting her soaking wet body.

The second photo showed a cliff next to a beach crowded with beachgoers. The sky was clear over the turquoise water.

Sofia gave her followers a look at her backside in the third image. She stood in water up to the bottom of her rear end. The photo captured her from a slight side angle, showing off the curve of her perky booty. She also flashed a bit of side boob. Her shapely shoulders were also on display as she held her face to the sky with her eyes closed.

The next portion of the post was a shot video clip, which showed Sofia on a motorbike cruising down a highway. The video showed mainly her face. She wore a helmet with the face shield pulled down. The ocean was visible off to the side. She turned her head toward the ocean as she made her way down the road.

In the last picture, Sofia was back in the water. The snapshot showed her from the side submerged up to the middle of her back. She teased her fans by pulling the strap of her bikini down over he bare shoulder. She held her face to the sky and closed her eyes, revealing her natural beauty.

In the caption, Sofia indicated that the post was from her time in Santorini, but she did not indicate when she was there.

Not too long ago, Sofia put her curves on display in a bright pink bikini, which her fans loved.