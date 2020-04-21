Rob Gronkowski Returns To The NFL In Epic Trade From New England To Tampa Bay, Pending Physical

TE Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to play football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN,” the NFL insider tweeted.

Schefter followed up in a subsequent tweet, saying ESPN had been contacted by Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time,” Rosenhaus said in a text.

Sports broadcaster Jay Glazer of Fox revealed on Twitter that Gronkowski has already passed his physical, indicating that the deal should be nearly finalizer. He reported that the Patriots will receive a Buccaneers’ fourth-round draft pick in exhcnage for Gronkowski’s rights and a seventh-round pick.

Glazer further revealed that he’d heard from Gronkowski on the matter.

“As only @RobGronkowski can do just got voice message from him with simply and Gronkly said, “I’m baaaaaackkkkkk!” He’s stoked. All moved very quickly,” Glazer tweeted.

Gronkowski had recently spoken on the matter, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that he was happy, but “you never know.”

“I’m feeling good right now. I’m happy where I’m at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I’m not totally done.”

Should the deal go through, Gronkowski will once again be hauling in passes from QB Tom Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers at the beginning of the NFL’s free agency period in 2020. Brady had announced his departure from New England that morning, before reports that a deal had been made, in principal, surfaced.

Gronkowski played nine seasons for New England before hanging up his cleats. In his time with the Patriots, he was a four-time First-team All ProTogether, five-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2011 with 17 — a total that has not been matched since. Together, Gronkowski and Brady won three Super Bowls.