Matthew Perry Shares His Bare-Bottom Baked Treats As ‘Friends’ Fans Recall ‘Naked Thursday’

The actor baked cookies while quarantining, but he forgot his pants.

Matthew Perry had a bare-butt baking session, and it’s reminding his fans of his Friends days.

The 50-year-old actor, who joined Instagram in February, shared a photo of a plate of cookies he made while quarantining at his California beach house. In the caption to the pic, the Emmy-nominated TV star noted that not only did he bake the treats himself but that he’s “not wearing any pants.” Perry also included the creative hastag#gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating.

While the photo also shows off a gorgeous ocean view from the large windows in Perry’s kitchen, the cookies, which appear to have oatmeal and raisins in them, are the center of attention. The pantless Perry can’t be seen in the photo.

The cheeky caption to the post received more than a million likes and a slew of hilarious comments as many fans recalled the star’s 10-season run as Chandler Bing on Friends.

In comments to the post, several Friends fans asked if the recipe was Phoebe’s grandmother’s recipe. On the hit sitcom, Lisa Kudrow’s character famously boasted that her top-secret chocolate chip cookie recipe was from her French grandmother “Nestle Toulouse.”

Another commenter asked Perry, “So u finally are okay w cooking while being nude? Cuz Joey used to do it too.”

A few other fans asked if Monica (Courteney Cox) helped him make the cookies.

And another asked Perry, “Don’t you have to save it for… Naked Thursdays?”

“During quarantine, all days are Naked Thursdays lol,” another responded.

Of course, Friends fans know all about “Naked Thursdays.” In the season 6 episode “The One With Ross’s Denial,” Joey (Matt LeBlanc) famously tried to convince Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) to be his roommate, but he scared her off by revealing one of his rituals.

“It’ll be great!” Joey said in the famous scene.”We could stay up late, watch movies… and you know about Naked Thursdays, right?”

After Rachel hesitated and said she would just find her own place, Perry’s Chandler said to Joey, “Hey, I thought Naked Thursday was just our thing, man!”

For now, fans will have to watch reruns to get their fill of Friends. A planned reunion of original castmembers Perry, LeBlanc, Aniston, Kudrow, Cox and David Schwimmer for HBO Max has been put on hold due to the coronavirus health pandemic.

In an Instagram share posted a few hours after his cookie pic, Perry revealed that with a donation to the viral “All In Challenge,” fans can win a spot in the audience for the reunion taping as well as the perk of sipping coffee with the cast at Central Perk and a Friends VIP experience at the Warner Bros. Studio tour.