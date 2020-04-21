WWE Rumors: Major Relationship Storyline On ‘Raw’ To Be Dropped

Their on-screen break-up comes after her real life husband was released from the company.

The relationship between Lana and Bobby Lashley has been one of the strangest that WWE fans have ever seen, but it may soon be coming to an end. It’s a storyline that kind of went nowhere and fizzled out before ever becoming much of anything and rumors are starting to swirl that the company has realized this. It has been reported by Wrestling Inc. that the on-screen couple will soon be splitting up.

For weeks, WWE has been teasing that Lana and Lashley were going to break up. The couple has been bickering quite a bit and Lashley even went so far as to say he would need some new management or a new wife, due to the number of losses he’s suffered in the ring.

The publication wrote that all of those signs point to the TV relationship coming to an end, an event that could very well happen soon.

The one confusing thing about this storyline is that — after weeks of conflict — this week’s Monday Night Raw went in a different direction. Lashley was inside the WWE Performance Center, going off about how much strength is needed to persevere within the company. His storyline wife joined him and they both looked happy.

Lashley shared the below photo on Twitter on Tuesday and Lana retweeted it to her followers. Usually, she will comment on his posts to make it seem like they are actually together, however, she’s stayed quiet these last few days.

A feat of strength that can only be described as ALL MIGHTY! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/QCv88lZB7L — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 21, 2020

Last week, Lana’s real-life husband — Rusev — was one of the numerous superstars released by WWE due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was undoubtedly one of the biggest names to be let go by the company, but his dismissal wasn’t overly unexpected.

For months, Rusev has been at odds with WWE, which has been evident by his cryptic tweets and extended absences from television. However, although he is no longer in the company’s employ, his wife is still under contract.

The relationship between Lana and Lashley took center stage on Monday nights for quite some time. Their wedding even main evented Raw one week, but it ended up being a complete debacle, which is how ceremonies in WWE usually go.

As the storyline continued to unfold, numerous rumors fueled the fire, but ultimately amounted to nothing. One rumor had a relationship between Lana and Liv Morgan causing problems in the marriage. Another had Lio Rush coming back to manage Lashley again.