WWE Rumors: Major Relationship Storyline On ‘Raw’ To Be Dropped

Their on-screen break-up comes after her real life husband was released.

The relationship between Lana and Bobby Lashley has been one of the strangest that WWE fans have ever seen, but it may soon be coming to an end. It’s a storyline that kind of went nowhere and fizzled out before ever becoming much of anything. Rumors are starting to swirl that the company realizes it has stalled and that the on-screen couple will soon be splitting up.

For weeks, WWE has been teasing that Lana and Lashley were going to break up. The couple has been bickering quite a bit, and Lashley even went as far as to say he would need some new management or a new wife due to the number of losses he’s suffered in the ring.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that all of those signs point to the TV relationship coming to an end, and it could very well happen soon.

The one confusing thing is that after weeks of conflict, this week’s Monday Night Raw went in a different direction. Lashley was inside of the WWE Performance Center, going off on how much strength is needed to persevere within the company. His storyline wife joined him, and they both look happy together as a couple.

A feat of strength that can only be described as ALL MIGHTY! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/QCv88lZB7L — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 21, 2020

Lashley shared the above photo on Twitter on Tuesday, and Lana did end retweet it to her followers. Usually, she will comment on his posts to make it seem like they are actually together, but she’s stayed rather quiet in the last few days.

Last week, Lana’s real-life husband Rusev was one of the numerous superstars released by WWE due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was undoubtedly one of the biggest names let go by the company, but it wasn’t overly unexpected.

For months, Rusev has been at odds with WWE, which has been evident by his cryptic tweets and extended absences from television. He is no longer in the company’s employ after the furloughs and releases, but Lana is still under contract.

The relationship between Lana and Lashley took center stage on Monday nights for quite some time. Their wedding even main evented Raw one week, but it ended up being a complete debacle as ceremonies in WWE usually do.

As the storyline continued to unfold, numerous rumors fueled the fire but ultimately amounted to nothing. One rumor had a relationship between Lana and Liv Morgan, causing problems in the marriage. Another had Lio Rush coming back to manage Lashley again.