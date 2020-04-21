Lily Adrianne Shows Off Her Curves And Legs In A Sexy Black Dress On Instagram

Kiwi model Lily Adrianne recently took to her Instagram account and treated her legions of followers to a very hot, skin-baring snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday, April 21, Lily could be seen rocking a revealing black dress that featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline, one that allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage. The little dress also enabled her to put her sexy thighs and a glimpse of her black panties on display.

Following her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades. The application featured foundation, a nude shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. Lily wore her tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back.

To strike a pose, she stood in a nondescript room while leaning over a white floating shelf. She spread her legs slightly apart, sported her signature pout, and looked into the camera.

In the caption, she asked her fans if they had been missing her or not. Within an hour of going live, the picture garnered more than 34,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also took to the comments section and posted almost a thousand comments to praise Lily’s sexy figure and her sense of style.

Many of them also poured their hearts and expressed how eagerly they had been waiting for her to post a new snap. Such a volume of interest shows that Lily is very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Yes, I had been missing you! It has been so long. You are looking so sexy and beautiful in that dress. I hope that you are having a wonderful day,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are, without a doubt, the sexiest and most beautiful woman in the world,” another user chimed in.

“Damn babe, you look amazing and that body of urs is extremely hot!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the model to be his wife.

“She [is] so hot! I never thought I will propose to someone this fast but, will u marry me, please?”

Other users posted words and phrases like “the sexiest,” “a true stunner,” and “my dream girl,” to express their admiration for Lily.

Apart from her fans, many models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Bethany Lily April, Theodora Moutinho, and Bianca Taylor.