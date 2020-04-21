HBO Max To Begin Streaming In May, Including Original Content

HBO Max will launch on May 27, Warner Media announced on Tuesday.

The company also announced the slate of premium Max Originals that will be available from the first day. The original content includes the scripted comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick, on a journey from first love to last love. The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, and the episodes run at a half-hour.

Other Max Originals include Sundance 2020 feature documentary On The Record– based on the story of music executive Drew Dixon, as she grapples with the decision to accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault, becoming one of the first women of color to come forward publicly.

More original content includes Looney Tunes Cartoons from Warner Bros. Animation, and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo– in which Elmo will host his very own star-studded talk show that the whole family can enjoy.

According to People, HBO Max will cost consumers $14.99 per month and promises to offer around 10,000 hours of content.

Along with the Max Originals, the service will include all the programming from HBO, third-party licensed content like South Park, Friends and The Big Bang Theory. It will also bring the highly anticipated reboot of Gossip Girl and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the Friends unscripted cast reunion special.

HBO Max will also hold titles from Warner Media’s deep library of movies and shows, including The Bachelor and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, as well as shows from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Adult Swim and more.

According to Variety, Warner Media’s theory with HBO Max is to build upon what is already available at HBO, and lock in a new subscriber base with their big bucket of content.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out. Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none,’ said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.

After the late May launch, Max Originals will continue to premiere new content through the summer and fall, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco; and Expecting Amy, a three-part documentary series that looks into the life of comedian Amy Schumer during her difficult pregnancy.