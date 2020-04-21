Kendall Jenner Rocks Skimpy, Strapless Bikini While Playing In The Ocean On Instagram

Kendall Jenner reminisced on better times at the beach in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday. In a series of throwback photos on her feed, the model frolicked through the ocean and lounged on the beach with her sister, Kylie Jenner, and her niece, Stormi Webster. She looked absolutely stunning in a skimpy, strapless bikini that left very little to the imagination.

One of the photos showed Kendall posing in the blue waters as the waves rolled in behind her. In another shot, she sat in a yellow lounge chair in the sand as palm trees could be seen in the background. It’s unclear where the the tropical getaway was, but it was no doubt a beautiful day. The sun shined down from the cloudless sky and highlighted Kendall’s toned, tan body in her swimwear.

Kendall’s look featured a skintight, bandeau-style bikini top in a black, gold, blue, and red pattern. The top tied loosely in the center, so the Calvin Klein model’s ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, the fabric cut off over breasts, so a fair amount of underboob was on display.

Kendall’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the tiny top and a matching, U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on Kendall’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Kendall accessorized her outfit with a pair of gold, hoop earrings and some black sunglasses. She sported a natural face, though the model hardly needed any makeup over her natural beauty. Her dark locks were soaking wet and matted back behind her head.

In the first image, Kendall stepped through the water with her arms in the air. She stuck her booty out, which accentuated her figure even further. The second photo, another candid shot, showed the model sitting in the sand beside her sister. This time, she actually sported a green bikini. She leaned back on her arms and flexed her midsection.

The final photo showed Kendall in the strapless bikini once more as she lay in the lounge chair. Her top appeared to be riding up slightly, so her chest was exposed.

Kendall’s post garnered more than 2 million likes and nearly 8,000 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Imagine looking like this holy crap,” one fan said.

“You look so stunning, Kendall!” another user added.

Kendall always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this month, she posed in a white bikini by some palm trees, which her followers loved.