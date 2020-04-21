Kara Del Toro Shows Off Major Cleavage In White Skintight Tank-Top

American beauty Kara Del Toro sent hearts racing around the world on social media after she posted a series of sultry photos of herself on Tuesday, April 21. The internet sensation shared the post with her 1.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it became a hit shortly after.

The 26-year-old model was photographed outdoors on the side of a road by the ocean. She soaked up the sun and exuded seductive and playful vibes as she posed directly in front of the camera for the slideshow, which consisted of two snapshots.

In the first snap, Kara averted the camera’s lens as she looked to her left and pouted with her lips slightly parted. Her left hand was lifted up her dirty-blond hair, which did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves. She posed similarly in the second snap, but this time looked directly into the camera as she shared a wide smile while sticking her tongue out.

Kara sported a bit of makeup in the snapshot, including a nude lipstick and a bit of blush, but otherwise appeared fresh-faced. Additionally, it was hard to discern if the beauty rocked any eye makeup as she hid her eyes behind square sunglasses. Regardless, what stole the show was Kara’s killer curves, which she flaunted in a casual but revealing outfit.

She opted for a white tank-top, which featured a ribbed design and two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The sleeveless garment tightly hugged her voluptuous assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Kara exuded even more sexiness as she decided to go braless underneath. Also on display was Kara’s slim core as the garment was cropped.

The model paired the top with a pair of beige sweatpants that highlighted her curvaceous hips. Kara finished the sporty look off with a few accessories, including earrings and a necklace.

Kara did not include a geotag in the post, but looked to be somewhere warm. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she revealed that her sunglasses were vintage Chanel.

The sexy series was met with a great deal of support from Kara’s fans, amassing more than 18,000 likes in just the first 30 minutes after going live. More than 200 followers also took to the comments section to overload the beauty with compliments on her physique, her looks, and her outfit.

“Breathtaking,” one user commented.

“Queen of the world,” chimed in a second fan.

“This is what a goddess looks like,” a third admirer proclaimed.

Kara has shared a number of breathtaking snapshots on her social media account as of late. On April 19, she stunned fans after she sported white lingerie that showcased her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. The photo accumulated more than 600,000 likes.