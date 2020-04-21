Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Willow Tells Michael About Chase & Sasha

Harrison Chase and Sasha Gilmore have put their dangerous plan into action on General Hospital and spoilers indicate that things will move forward to the next step during Wednesday’s show. This one is going to cause a lot of heartache, but Chase and Sasha are convinced they are doing all of this for the right reasons.

Willow was blindsided when she walked in on Chase and Sasha making out with one another. Chase and Sasha completely set this up, but Willow fell for it. An intense fight occurred and Willow left. Both Chase and Sasha were quite emotional after Willow’s departure, knowing that they have left her feeling horribly betrayed.

In the sneak peek for Wednesday’s show, it was revealed that Willow will not wait long to tell Michael what she saw. She will tell Michael that Sasha and Chase are having an affair, and he will surely find this hard to believe.

SheKnows Soaps shares that Willow will be completely devastated during Wednesday’s show. This devastation is clearly over what she thinks happened between Chase and Sasha in her apartment, seeing the man she loves and her best friend making out with one another.

Even if Michael is hesitant to believe this, General Hospital spoilers suggest that he will fall for this scheme too. Apparently, it won’t occur to either Michael or Willow that Sasha and Chase are doing this to push them into the marriage idea they’ve all been tossing around.

Willow caught Chase and Sasha in the act. Little does she know… that was their plan. @josh_swickard

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/S37LiuFhGJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 21, 2020

The custody hearing over Wiley is right around the corner and Michael knows that it’s quite possible that Nelle could win. Even Diane admitted that Michael marrying Willow would probably bolster his case. However, both Willow and Michael hesitated to pursue this due to their relationships with Chase and Sasha.

Teasers had detailed that Chase and Sasha would do something extreme and now it’s been confirmed that they’re staging an affair. They have decided that sacrificing their own relationships and pushing Michael and Willow toward one another is the best path forward in order to protect Wiley.

It does look like Willow and Michael might take a few moments to lick their wounds before rushing to tie the knot. Next week, Carly will be comforting Michael, which sounds like it could be a case of a mother trying to help her son navigate a broken heart. Chase and Willow will have another confrontation of what’s transpired next week as well, but all signs point toward this ruse being kept up for the foreseeable future.

Will Sasha and Chase lose Michael and Willow forever as a result of this scheme? Will the plan even work to ensure that Michael gets custody of Wiley? General Hospital spoilers hint that there are rocky times ahead for this quartet and much more will be revealed during the episode airing on April 22.