CJ Sparxx Lets It All Hang Out In An Unbuttoned White Crop Top & Sheer Panties

CJ Sparxx left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday. The model flashed her curves while revealing that she’s been doing some gardening as of late.

In the racy post, CJ slayed in a tiny white crop top with black buttons down the front. Of course, she left the shirt mostly unbuttoned to flaunt her abundant cleavage. The garment showcased her flat tummy and toned abs as well.

She added a pair of sheer white panties that hugged her curvy hips tightly while showing off her tiny waist and killer legs in the process. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and gold bracelets on her wrist.

In the first photo, CJ leaned against a nearby stone pillar. She had her arms hanging at her sides and pushed out her hip while giving a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured her with one hand in her hair while the other grabbed at the waistline of her panties. In the background of the pics some green foliage and bright pink flowers are visible.

CJ wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous curls that bounced over the top of her shoulders and brushed over her neck.

She added a natural makeup look for the shots. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She sported pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She completed the style with pink lipstick.

Many of CJ’s 826,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the pictures. The post has racked up more than 17,000 likes since its upload. Fans also shared nearly 400 messages in the comments section.

“A vision of sheer beauty,” one follower wrote.

“You are my favourite beauty queen,” stated another.

“But always looking beautiful as usual,” a third comment read.

“You are truly awesome and beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

CJ doesn’t appear shy about putting her enviable curves on display in her racy posts. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, plunging tops, and sexy dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ most recently dropped the jaws of her followers in a dark blue lingerie set that she paired with bright orange socks. That snap was also popular among her fans. To date, that Instagram share has pulled in more than 19,000 likes and over 420 comments.