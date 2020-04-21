Chessie King Sizzles In An Eye-Catching Bikini As She Performs A Magic Trick With A Cucumber

Chessie made the vegetable appear to float.

Body-positive fitness guru Chessie King amazed her fans by performing a magic trick in a patterned bikini top. On Sunday, the 26-year-old British influencer uploaded a video of her fun illusion to her Instagram page. She was seemingly making a cucumber float in the air, but many of her 760,000 followers were more interested in her bathing suit than her magic show.

Chessie was wearing a bikini top that featured a vibrant tortoiseshell print in black, orange, and yellow. The garment had thick shoulder straps, underwire, and contour cups that showed off a generous amount of Chessie’s ample cleavage. Her video only showed the top half of her two-piece, but a number of her followers loved what they saw and begged her to reveal where she got her bikini from. However, before she could answer, one fan correctly identified it as the WeWoreWhat Claudia underwire top in tortoise shell from ASOS.

Chessie was wearing her shoulder-length blond hair down and straight. Her beauty look included a light coat of mascara on her long lashes and shimmery peach eye shadow on her eyelids. The color choice made her pale blue eyes pop. Her mouth was obscured by a cucumber.

The vegetable was vertical. At the beginning Chessie’s video, it looked like she was holding it in place in front of her face with both hands. One hand was positioned on top of the cucumber, and the other was underneath it. Chessie slowly began moving her top hand up and away from the cucumber, but it remained upright. She then moved her lower hand down, widening her eyes as the vegetable appeared to hover in the air. She moved her upper body around in a circle, and the cucumber moved with her.

Chessie revealed the secret of her trick by turning to the side. She had the handle of fork in her mouth, and the tongs were stuck in the cucumber.

As of this writing, Chessie’s magic trick has racked up over 48,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“My mind was fully boggled there for a moment!” read one response to her post.

“This is hilarious, I love it!!!” another commenter wrote.

“Omg stop I was actually gob smacked,” remarked a third awed admirer.

“Why is there a condom on it?” a fourth commenter asked, referencing the plastic shrink-wrap that cucumbers are often sold in.

Earlier this month, Chessie uploaded another bikini video that thoroughly entertained her Instagram followers. As reported by The Inquisitr, she was wearing a rainbow two-piece, and she was sticking her backside and legs outside the window of her flat. She explained that she was trying to get a tan.