Tammy Hembrow Celebrates Birthday And Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Floral Bikini

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow rang in her 26th birthday on Tuesday, April 21, with a sizzling new snapshot of herself that sent temperatures soaring on social media. The blond beauty shared the post with her 11.1 million followers on her Instagram account, catching the attention of tens of thousands.

The internet sensation — who is most famously known for her fitness regimen and being a swimsuit model— was photographed outdoors what appeared to be poolside. She looked stunning as the blue sky filled up the background behind her. Tammy posed from her left side as she looked away from the camera and pouted with her lips slightly parted, exuding a seductive vibe. Her arms were both raised up to her long platinum blond hair as they tugged on her locks to pull them back and away from her face.

Tammy glammed the poolside look up with a bit of makeup that brought out her natural beauty, including blush, eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, a light-pink lipstick, and eyeshadow. What stole the show, however, was her famous killer curves, which she put on display in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Tammy’s swimsuit top featured a multicolored floral design and two thin strings that tied around her neck. The bra’s tiny triangular cups left little to the imagination as they tightly hugged the model’s voluptuous assets and exposed plenty of cleavage and sideboob.

She paired the garment with matching bikini bottoms that provided just minimal coverage as they were designed in a Brazilian-style thong. The revealing briefs helped to show off her curvaceous hips, meanwhile, the angle the photo was taken put her pert derriere on display. Furthermore, the side straps — which Tammy had pulled up to her waist — drew attention to her slim core.

Tammy did not indicate where she was photographed, but she was likely in her backyard. In the post’s caption, she simply shared her age.

The image quickly garnered much support from fans and amassed more than 62,000 likes in the first 20 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 600 fans took to the comments section to shower Tammy with compliments on her physique and her looks, and to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Keep thriving and being an amazing mom, love you,” a second user added.

“You are a queen,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth fan asserted.

Tammy has shared a number of bikini-clad looks on her Instagram this week. On April 20, she posted a snap of herself in a tiny yellow two-piece bikini that showed off her body as she posed alongside her daughter, per The Inquisitr. The post received more than 430,000 likes.