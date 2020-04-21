Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging White Dress

The social media sensation sizzled in her revealing dress.

On Monday, April 20, American model Kinsey Wolanski uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3.7 million followers to enjoy.

The photos, taken at an undisclosed location, show the 23-year-old posing outside in an enclosed area with trees in the background. She flaunted her fantastic figure in an off-the-shoulder, tie-front white dress with ruffle detailing from the clothing company, White Fox Boutique. The plunging ensemble put her incredible cleavage on full display. Kinsey kept the look simple and did not wear any accessories.

In the first image, the Instagram star stood with her shoulders back and looked upward with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her head, as she tugged on a strand of her hair. Kinsey lowered her gaze and smiled sweetly.

For the casual photo shoot, the YouTuber styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. Kinsey generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that Los Angeles, California, where she resides, has been experiencing warmer weather after a series of “rainy and cloudy” days.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 190,000 likes. Many of Kinsey’s admirers also showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Kinsey you are very beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a yellow heart emoji to the comment.

“The most beautiful girl on Earth love you,” added a different devotee.

“A ray of sunshine in this dark world,” said another follower.

“You’re such a beautiful Angel [sic] and your skin is glowing! You take my [breath] away with your beautiful soul. Love your effortless beauty you’re stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Kinsey has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore revealing activewear. That post has been liked over 200,000 times since it was shared.