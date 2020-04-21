Former WWE Tag Team Champions ‘The Revival’ Reveal New Name

The WWE announced a slew of talent releases recently as a means to lower production costs amid the coronavirus pandemic; among them were Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, collectively known as The Revival in the promotion. On Tuesday, the pair revealed a new name for their tag team as they brace for life after WWE. In separate posts on Twitter, Wilder and Dawson — now billed as Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood — revealed that they will henceforth be known as The Revolt.

Harwood was the first to post a 45-second video clip that served as a hype package for the new moniker. That video featured wartime stock footage, clips from riots and/or protests, as well as footage of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. giving a speech. The words “Resist,””Revive” and “Revolt” were shown over the footage, along with a new logo and the catchphrase “Fear The Revolt.” Meanwhile, what is presumably the team’s new theme song played at the end of the video. Tweets from both grapplers included the #FTR hashtag.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin, Wheeler has filed paperwork to trademark “Fear The Revolt,” which would seem to indicate the team is fully committed to its new identity.

While wrestling as The Revival in WWE, the newly-dubbed Revolt became the only team in history to win all three of the company’s current tag team titles. They held the Raw Tag Team Championship twice, SmackDown Tag Team Championship once and were also two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. Harwood and Wheeler were also the only wrestlers to have jointly won the WWE 24/7 Championship, simultaneously pinning R-Truth to become co-champions for a brief period.

In spite of the success the team enjoyed while under WWE contract, fans and pundits alike have wondered if Harwood and Wheeler were being utilized to the best of their abilities while they worked for the McMahons. Last week, details on Vince McMahon’s idea for a new comedy gimmick for the tandem were reported on by Inquisitr. The WWE chairman reportedly wanted to turn the team into a comedy duo with new, colorful attire, different theme music and a silly attitude. Obviously, that would seem to fly in the face of the team’s “No flips, just fists” credo.

It’s unknown where Harwood and Wheeler will be taking their new act in the wake of their WWE release on April 10. The Khan Family’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Billy Corgan’s old-school-infused National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) are among likely landing spots.