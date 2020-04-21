Jennifer Lopez ‘Saved’ Her Grammy Dress For Ella Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez may not officially be Ella Rodriguez’s stepmom, but that hasn’t stopped her from treating her like one of her own. The singer has been far from shy about showing her love for fiance Alex Rodriguez and his two girls, and her latest Instagram post is no exception. The adorable update was posted on Jennifer’s account earlier today to pay tribute to Ella on her birthday. Jennifer penned a sweet caption, reflecting on the moment when she first met the 12-year-old.

“To my loving little Ella… the first day I met you, (you were so little then…) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up,” she wrote.

She continued by confessing that Ella won her heart in “a split second,” noting that even though Ella isn’t little anymore, she still sits on her lap. The “On the Floor” singer ended the post by wishing Ella the best on her birthday, adding that she has the Grammy dress saved for her. The photo itself was just as sweet as the caption and captured the pair in an embrace. The youngest daughter of A-Rod and his ex, Cynthia Scurtis, could be seen leaning over Jennifer and wrapping her arms around the singer’s head. Jennifer returned the favor, hugging the 12-year-old tightly and closing her eyes.

Ella sported a chic bun on the top of her head, wearing the rest of her chestnut brown locks down and unstyled. She rocked a flowing white top with navy stripes and cold-shoulder sleeves. The pre-teen added a large white scrunchie on her wrist as well as a pair of simple stud earrings.

In turn, Jennifer wore her long locks pulled back in a low ponytail and her hair boasted a similar color to Ella’s. The 50-year-old’s outfit was unable to be seen in its entirety with only a glimpse of a pink spaghetti strap sitting on her shoulder. The mother of two wore her usual application of glam, including eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow and what appeared to be false lashes.

The post has been met with a lot of love from J-Lo’s fans so far, earning over 1.3 million likes and over 1,300 comments in three hours. Most were quick to comment and wish Ella a happy birthday while countless others applauded the pair’s adorable relationship.

During their time in quarantine, Jennifer and Ella and the rest of the crew have been spending a ton of time as a family, recently taking part in a fun Easter egg hunt.