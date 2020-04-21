Teddi Mellencamp Explains How ‘RHOBH’ Improved After Lisa Vanderpump’s Exit

Teddi Mellencamp believes good has come out of Lisa Vanderpump quitting.

During a radio interview on Sirius XM, the mother of three, who welcomed her newest addition, daughter Dove, in February, opened up about the transformation that occurred amongst her cast mates during the 10th season of the show after it was confirmed that Vanderpump would not be participating in the new episodes.

“What I have noticed is I see a different side to everybody since, you know, this year because I think a lot of people’s guards were up and I don’t know if that’s the reason or not,” Teddi said, according to an April 15 report from Hollywood Life.

While Mellencamp couldn’t be sure if Vanderpump’s exit was what prompted the positive change in the women of the cast, the timing certainly seemed suspicious and ever since filming began on Season 10 just two months after Vanderpump left, Mellencamp has been seeing a much softer side to her co-stars.

Mellencamp went on to say that when it comes to her friendships with her cast mates, she believes her relationships with the group are much deeper now that Vanderpump is no longer with them. She also said that because she and her co-stars are no longer “surface” friends, they have even more opinions and more drama.

“We’re all judgy a**holes half the time,” she admitted, noting that although she has “big opinion,” she also doesn’t hesitate to share that opinion to someone’s face.

“I’m a little bit of a know-it-all and pretty judgy but I’m not going to pretend I’m not,” she said.

When filming began on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 at the end of last summer, Mellencamp had just learned she was expecting her third child and throughout the upcoming episodes of the Bravo series, fans are expected to see just how hormonal Mellencamp was during production.

While Mellencamp is no longer in touch with Vanderpump, the two women might be coming face-to-face with one another in a matter of months.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, earlier their year, where she revealed that both ladies were on the guest list for her and fiancee Beau Clark’s October 2020 wedding in Italy.

Schroeder then admitted that her relationships with Mellencamp and Vanderpump were very “separate.”