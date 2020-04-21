Demi Rose Flashes Her Bright Smile & Voluptuous Chest In Latest Instagram Snap

Demi Rose Mawby was all smiles in her latest Instagram update. On Tuesday, the model uploaded a snap that featured her flashing her pearly whites — and her voluptuous chest — for the camera.

Demi’s post was an ad for an aesthetic dentist. In the caption, she wrote that when she was younger, an accident left her feeling insecure about her smile. The dentist, whom she identified as Dr Apa, changed all of that with a new set of veneers. She added that she loved her “new smile” and was not going to hide it anymore. She did not give any more details abut the procedure, except to say that she recommended the doctor to anyone considering veneers.

Many of Demi’s fans might not have noticed anything wrong with her smile before, but no one could doubt that she was beaming in the photo. The picture captured her body from the waist up. She was wearing an orange bikini top that stretched across her breasts and flattered her tan skin. The top had triangle cups that showed plenty of cleavage. She also flashed a bit of underboob. She wore a huge smile as she crossed her arms over her tummy. Her eyes were closed, revealing a light bronze eye shadow.

Demi’s long hair had a deep side part and most of it fell over one shoulder. Her makeup application included tick lashes, blush on the apples of her cheeks and rose gloss on her lips.

The post was an instant hit with more than 120,000 of her fans hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Hundreds of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked.

“Looking so pretty as usual,” one Instagram user commented.

“This is the cutest picture of you Demi!” a second admirer wrote.

Others took a moment to comment specifically about her smile.

“Demi Rose you have the most beautiful smile you are a ray of sunshine,” gushed a third follower.

“That smile could give us peace in the middle East,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Demi might not be able to calm tensions in the Middle East, but she certainly seems to know how to make her fans happy. Most of the time, that involves showing plenty of skin. Not too long ago, she gave her fans an eyeful of cleavage in an update that featured her wearing a metallic bikini that left little to the imagination.