‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Adam Learns The Shocking Truth

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, April 21 reveals that Adam finally learns the truth about what happened to AJ in Kansas and why Victor kept the secret for so long. Plus, Alyssa prepares to leave town after a visit from Victor, Chloe and Kevin enjoy a baby shower, and Chelsea accepts a big new responsibility.

At Newman Enterprises, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) stopped by to congratulate Adam (Mark Grossman) once again. Despite being CEO, Adam was sad that his dad didn’t see him as an equal. He and Chelsea made out, and then she left while he took a call asking how he would carry on Victor’s (Eric Braeden) legacy.

At the Ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor discussed the situation. She worried that Adam’s reporter would leak the story, which would mean Victor might need to tell the truth. However, Victor assured his wife that the article would never see the light of day. Later, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) showed up, and she continued railing about Victor’s betrayal of her. Ultimately, Nikki told her daughter Victor’s secret, and Victoria felt the truth explained so much. She decided she needed a while to think things through.

Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) opened her door at The Grand Phoenix to Victor. Victor let Alyssa know if she published the story, he would ruin her life. After Victor told her why, Alyssa began packing. Then, Victor went home to tell Nikki he got rid of Alyssa, and she confessed that she’d told Victoria the whole truth. Before Alyssa left, Victoria showed up, and Alyssa let her know that she’s splitting after Victor’s visit.

At Adam’s, Victoria taunted her brother. He asked his sister to accept the situation, but Victoria let Adam know that the truth is way worse than he thinks. She said that she’d feel sorry for him if he wasn’t so terrible. After that, Adam went to the Ranch and demanded that Victor give him a contract at Newman. Nikki overheard their argument, and she blurted out that Victor was only protecting Adam because Adam is the one who killed AJ.

Finally, at the Chancellor estate, Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Connor (Judah Mackay) gathered for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) baby shower. During the festivities, Connor gave Chloe a sweet gift. Then, Chloe pulled Chelsea aside to ask her to serve as her son’s godmother, and Chelsea happily accepted.