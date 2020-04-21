Rachel Ward Rocks A Sexy Black Underwear Set While Showcasing Her Tiny Waist: ‘Simplicity’

Rachel Ward took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a brand new snap of herself flaunting her curves in a sexy outfit, which she revealed she liked because of its simplicity.

In the sexy snaps, Rachel looked gorgeous while sporting a black underwear set by the brand FashionNova. The black sports bra boasted white trim and thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low cut neckline to reveal her ample cleavage.

The matching panties were high-waisted and clung tightly to her curvy hips while giving fans a peek at her killer legs and tiny waist. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the style with dangling gold earrings, rings on her fingers, and a chunky watch on her wrist.

In the first photo, Rachel sat with her hands resting on her legs and her knees bent as she wore a serious expression on her face. In the second shot, she placed one hand behind her and gave a piercing glare into the camera.

Rachel wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head, leaving a few small strands loose to help frame her face.

She also rocked a glam makeup look. The application included thick lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added bright pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to add even more attention to her eyes.

Her bronzed skin was complemented with the shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead, as well as the pink blush on her cheekbones. She also added dark pink lipstick to her plump pout.

Rachel’s 592,000-plus followers wasted no time showing some love for the snap. The post earned more than 3,000 likes within the first 35 minutes after its upload. Fans also left over 70 remarks about the pics in the comments section.

“You are really a beautiful and attractive girl,” one follower wrote.

“You are gorgeous looking,” another stated.

“Beautiful!!! So pretty!” a third social media user gushed.

“You are so beautiful I can’t,” a fourth comment read.

Rachel’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting plunging tops, skintight pants, and sexy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel recently gave her fans a thrill when she posed in a skimpy see-through white crop top paired with some royal blue joggers. To date, that photo has racked up nearly 15,000 likes and over 290 comments.