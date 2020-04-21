Lyna Perez Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Tiny Tank-Top And Panties

American bombshell Lyna Perez sent fans into a frenzy around the world with a smoking-hot new photo of herself on social media on Tuesday, April 21. The internet sensation shared the post with her 5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it became a hit shortly after.

The 27-year-old model was photographed outside as she basked in the sun’s rays. She exuded a sexy vibe and took center stage as she sat on a couch. Lyna posed with her legs crossed while she shared a shy smile and gazed directly into the camera’s lens. Her long brunette hair — which featured some blond highlights — was styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Lyna added a touch of glamour to the candid snap with a full face of makeup that highlighted her natural beauty, included eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, a light-pink lipstick, bronzer, and likely foundation. Still, it was her famous killer curves that caught the most attention in the image, as they were on display in a very revealing two-piece outfit.

Up top, Lyna opted for a white tank-top, which featured a ribbed texture and two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment was extremely revealing as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The top was also a bit see-through. Furthermore, Lyna was able to put her chiseled and slim core on display as she had tied the tank-top in the front.

The beauty paired the tiny top with a pair of matching panties that left little to the imagination as they displayed her curvaceous hips. Meanwhile, the briefs’ high-waisted design further drew eyes to her tiny midriff.

The model did not provide a geotag for the snapshot, but engaged with her followers in the post’s caption by announcing a contest to win access to her premium content.

The saucy image was met with instantaneous support and approval from tens of thousands of her followers, as it accumulated more than 44,000 likes in the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 3,200 fans took to the comments section to overload Lyna with compliments and praise on her body, her daring outfit, and her looks.

“Such a goddess,” one user commented.

“So damn perfect,” a second fan added.

“You are so amazing,” chimed in a third follower.

“Wow,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Lyna is no stranger to sharing sexy snapshots of herself on social media. On April 18, she sent temperatures soaring as she sported a see-through wet top and gold bikini bottoms that left barely anything to the imagination, per The Inquisitr.