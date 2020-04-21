Lindsey Pelas Goes Braless In Ribbed Pink Bodysuit

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers in a smoking-hot double Instagram update in which she showcased her ample assets. Lindsey didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be on a street with a wide road and greenery along the edges. The sky was a clear blue, and Lindsey took two close-up snaps that showcased her beauty — and her cleavage.

The first snap was cropped right at Lindsey’s waist, so not all of her ensemble was visible. However, there was plenty to love about the shot, as the ribbed pink sleeveless bodysuit she wore had a scoop neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The pale pink hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and the bodysuit also showcased a hint of side boob. She didn’t appear to be wearing a bra under the look, and the ribbed material clung to her curves, nipping in at her slim waist.

Lindsey had her long blond locks up in a playful ponytail, and she posed with both hands raised above her head and wrapped around her hair. Her makeup was glamorous yet natural, with bold brows framing her eyes, long lashes, and a soft pink hue on her lips. She flashed a brilliant white smile at the camera and looked flirtatious in the stunning shot.

The second snap Lindsey shared featured a slightly different crop, going just below her waist so that a hint of the bottom of her bodysuit was visible. The look had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, and likely elongated her toned legs to perfection. She posed with a more serious expression in the snap, although she kept her hands wrapped around her ponytail as she seduced the camera with her gaze.

Lindsey didn’t provide much context for the shots in the caption, but her fans loved the update regardless. The post racked up over 49,200 likes within just one hour, and also received 749 comments from her eager fans.

“That’s brightened the day up, looking great,” one fan said, followed by a duo of flame emoji.

“My quarantine queen!” another follower added.

“You’re literally my absolute fav girl on IG and I absolutely love all of your lit and amazing posts,” one fan commented.

Lindsey loves to showcase her fit physique in a wide variety of skimpy ensembles, from bikinis to athletic wear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared several clips in her Instagram story in which she rocked a camouflage sports bra and yoga pants. She danced around her home, showing off her ample assets for her eager fans.