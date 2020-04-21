‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney-Schwartz Reveals The Secret To Her Stunning 20-Pound Weight Loss

The Bravo star says she is not dieting.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz says she has lost more than 20 pounds over the past few months. The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, shared the secret to her weight loss with fans during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, according to Bravo.com

Social media fans have noticed how great Katie has been looking lately. When an Instagram fan told Katie she looks “amazing” and asked if she has lost any weight, Katie replied, “I have — and thank you. I’ve lost a little over 20 pounds. It feels good.”

The reality star revealed that had originally tried to “diet” by eliminating her intake of alcohol and sugar, but when that didn’t help her lose weight she went to a doctor to get her bloodwork checked.

“I thought it was a thyroid thing,” Katie explained of her difficulty losing weight.

The Vanderpump Rules star noted that while her thyroid levels were in check, she found out that her glucose levels were elevated, which could be a red flag for pre-diabetes down the road. Katie ultimately decided to change her eating habits and began working with a nutritionist. The former SURver said she now knows how to how to eat properly for her metabolism, especially with being “insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive.”

“So now I just have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn’t be eating,” the longtime Bravo star explained.

Katie also made it clear that she is not on a specific weight loss program.

“I’m not dieting,” she said. “But I just have a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating.”

While she was never overweight, Katie’s struggles with her body image have been documented on Vanderpump Rules. In an infamous scene on the Bravo reality show, co-star Lala Kent once made a comment about Katie not working on her “summer body.” (The Give Them Lala Beauty founder has since apologized profusely to her friend.)

And in 2018, Katie broke down after former SUR DJ James Kennedy made fun of her body when she wore shorts to a work event. Kennedy famously shouted that the brunette beauty should “lose some f*cking weight,” and he was ultimately fired by boss Lisa Vanderpump for body-shaming Katie.

Katie previously told People her weight has fluctuated over the seven years she has been on Vanderpump Rules. The reality star said that while she was always someone who worked out ever since high school, a few years ago she decided to give herself a break and she quit the gym.

‘My body was like, guess what, you can’t do that anymore!” Katie said. “But it’s fine, it’s called age.”

The Vanderpump Rules star also added that she doesn’t feel the need to be the same size that she was when she was 25 years old.