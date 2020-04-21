Constance Nunes Sizzles In A Hot Pink Bikini While Relaxing On Her ‘Patio Oasis’

Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account on Monday to share yet another sexy snap of herself rocking a revealing outfit. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star spotlighted her curves while posing on her patio.

In the racy pics, Constance looked like a total smokeshow sporting a hot pink string bikini. The extremely tiny top could barely contain her colossal cleavage. It also showed off her toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips while putting her tiny waist, flat tummy, and killer abs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the shots, which she used to promote Rockstar energy drinks.

In the first photo, Constance sat on the ground in front of tons of green foliage. She had her legs apart and one arm resting on a nearby chair. In the second snap, the model turned her body to the side to show off her round booty as she arched her back. Her chin sat on her hand while she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Constance wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application consisted of thick lashes and black mascara, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She added a warm glow to her face with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and chin. She completed the look with light pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Constance’s 713,000-plus followers fell in love with the post, which garnered more than 123,000 likes in less than 24 hours after its upload. Fans also went wild for the pics in the comments section, leaving nearly 3,000 messages.

“You’re killing it with that short hair!” one follower declared.

“I almost can’t stand looking at you lol and not In a bad way,” another stated.

“Gorgeous and mechanically minded what’s not to love?!!” a third social media user wrote.

“You are a beautiful goddess I love you Constance,” a fourth person gushed.

Constance is constantly delighted her fans with photos of herself in skimpy ensembles such as skintight dresses, plunging tops, and form-fitting jeans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance recently got the pulses of her followers racing in a sexy red bikini. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 139,000-plus likes and over 2,400 comments.