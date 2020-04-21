Bri Teresi Goes Braless In Cropped Tank Top, Eats Jelly Beans For Latest Instagram Share

Bri Teresi showed off her body in the best way on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. In a new photo on her feed, the model rocked a sheer, cropped tank top and a pair of ultra-tight booty shorts that left little to the imagination as she popped a jelly bean into her mouth. In the caption, she asked fans to guess how many of the chewy candies were in the jar for a chance to win some cash.

The photo showed Bri standing in front of her stocked pantry in her Auburn, California home. Light appeared to be shining down on her from somewhere off-camera, as the rays highlighted her toned muscles. She looked cozy and sexy in her minuscule outfit, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Bri’s outfit included a see-through, cropped tank top that clung to her body. The model was turned sideways, but fans could still easily tell that she opted to skip a bra with the look. The tank top was cut shorter in the front than in the back, so a fair amount of underboob was on display. Bri looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction with one arm raise.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of skintight, blue booty shorts. The bottoms featured a rainbow-colored, sparkling waistband, which came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure closely. The ruched fabric on the back also clung to her pert derriere, while the incredibly short length exposed her famously long legs.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She also rocked a subtle glam look, including light contour, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a pink color on her full lips. Bri wore her blond locks up in a messy bun, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The model posed with her back arched in a way that seemed to lift her shirt up further. She also popped her booty out as she raised a jelly bean to her open mouth.

Bri’s post garnered more than 8,000 likes and just over 400 comments in an hour as fans shared their guesses and showered the babe with love.

“Completely missed the jelly beans,” one fan joked.

“I’m struggling to look at the Jar,” another user agreed with fire emoji.

“First of all, you look amazing as always. Second, my guess is 250,” a third follower wrote.

Bri no doubt grabbed her fans’ attention with this post, though she often does with everything she shares. Earlier this week, she posed in bed while wearing some lacy lingerie and a Playboy Bunny mask, which her fans loved.