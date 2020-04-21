Ansel Elgort Posts Nude Shower Photo, Teases ‘Link In Bio’ To Support A Good Cause

Ansel Elgort posed nude while dripping wet in a shower for an image shared on Instagram, thrilling his followers and promoting a great cause amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baby Driver actor showed off his physique in a sepia-toned photo that he shared on the popular social media platform. Water from the showerhead streamed down his body, and he strategically placed his hand to protect his modesty and keep the image within Instagram’s nudity guidelines. The only thing the 26-year-old thespian wore in the picture was a thick link chain that hung around his neck. Elgort’s thick hair was mostly wet, and some of it stuck to his forehead.

In the caption, The Fault in Our Stars actor teased an OnlyFans link in his bio. However, the link turned out to be a Go Fund Me campaign to provide food for hospital staff and front-line fighters against COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York. Medical workers supported by the campaign include seven area hospitals. Plus, Brooklyn FDNY EMS Battalions 31, 32, 35, 38, 39, 40, 44, 57, 58, and 59 will also receive Local Eats purchased with funds donated through the link.

The goal of the campaign is to support not only the hardworking front line staff in the region but also the local restaurants that have been affected as people in Brooklyn stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Go Fund Me noted that the donations made through the link are tax-deductible. At this point, what began as a small outreach has grown to 38 restaurants and counting supported through Brooklyn for Life, which is an outreach that is managed by the nonprofit organization Brooklyn NY for Life! Currently, the initiative is providing 2,500 meals each day, growing from an initial 200 meals daily at first. Those who donate can feel confident that 100 percent of their donations, minus Go Fund Me’s processing and legal fees, will go directly to providing food for those on the front lines, which will also help support the restaurants in the borough.

The actor’s fans appreciated his sexy share for a cause, and more than 470,000 hit the “like” button in well under an hour. Plus, over 12,000 Instagram users, including several celebrities, dropped a comment praising Elgort’s efforts. Even the official MTV Instagram account replied.

“Am I gonna get fired for liking this,” wondered MTV.

“THE BEST FOIL FOR A CHARITY FUNDRAISER EVER BRAVO @ansel,” praised fashion designer Jeremy Scott of the actor’s deception in his caption.

“Fell for it hard,” musician Cody Simpson admitted.

So far, the Go Fund Me campaign raised just over $192,000 of its $1 million goal.