Sommer Ray Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Crop Top & Underwear While Painting

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble while surrounded by art supplies.

On Tuesday, April 21, fitness model Sommer Ray shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 25 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the 23-year-old posing outside, surrounded by art supplies, on a sunny day. For the casual photo shoot, Sommer opted to go braless while wearing a sheer, lavender cropped tank top, leaving little to the imagination. She also sported a pair of pink high-waisted, boy short underwear. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Sommer accessorized the sexy look with hoop earrings, numerous statement rings, and a folded yellow bandana worn on her head.

The model pulled back her hair in a half ponytail. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup, which featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. In addition, the Instagram star seemed to have applied light blue paint on the top of her cheekbone.

The first image consisted of a close-up shot that focused on Sommer’s gorgeous face. She gazed directly into the camera, arching her eyebrows. The digital influencer altered her expression for the following photo by flirtatiously sticking out her tongue, as she raised a paint brush to the camera. The third picture shows Sommer sitting on a table with a palette on her lap. She held onto a canvas and smiled brightly with a paint brush between her teeth. For the next photo, she placed one of her hands behind her head and scrunched up her face, sticking out her tongue once more.

Sommer is later seen working on her painting, with her body slightly turned away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. The seventh and eighth photos were taken from a higher angle and depict Sommer making playful faces. In the next photo, the model appeared to be laying on the table and rested her head in her hand. The final image shows the stunner holding up a spray paint can.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she considers painting to be a “therapy session.”

Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re such a babe,” gushed a fan.

“Your eyes are so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You’re perfect,” said another admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Literally so beautiful I can’t take it,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Sommer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 300,000 likes.