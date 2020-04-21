Nata Lee Flaunts Killer Curves In See-Through Top And Skintight Pants

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” spiced things up on social media after she posted a sexy photo of herself on Tuesday, April 21. The internet sensation shared the post with her 4.8 million followers on Instagram, and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 21-year-old model was photographed outdoors on what looked to be a bright and sunny day. She exuded a seductive vibe as she posed directly in front of the camera. Nata further averted the camera’s lens as she looked to her left. She used both of her hands to pull her medium-length highlighted blond hair up and away from her face. Her locks, which featured dark roots, appeared to be styled in messy waves.

Even though the model only flashed her face’s right side to the camera, she still rocked a full face of makeup in the snapshot, including foundation, eyeliner, eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, and a bit of blush. Her killer curves stole the show, though, which she displayed in an all-white ensemble.

Nata opted for a button up shirt, which featured a collar that went around her neck. The classically-styled garment tightly hugged her full-figured assets. Furthermore, because Nata decided to go braless underneath, for an additional touch of sexiness, a bit of her assets were visible as the top was see-through. Also on display was Nata’s flat and toned midriff given that the top was cropped.

Nata combined the revealing top with a pair of matching pants that appeared to be made out of a soft, stretchy material. The bottoms did not leave much to the imagination as they were skintight and showed off the model’s curvaceous figure. Meanwhile, the garment’s high-waisted design drew attention to her slim core.

In the post, Nata revealed that the snap was taken in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In the caption, she stated that the photo was snapped by her boyfriend Aleksander Mavrin, a Russian-based photographer and videographer. She further stated in the caption that once quarantine is over, she will begin “traveling around the world.”

The sultry photo was met with a large amount of support from Nata’s fans, amassing more than 140,000 likes just two hours after going live. More than 1,000 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her looks, her body, and her outfit.

“You are gorgeous,” one user commented.

“beautiful as usual,” chimed in a second fan.

“Perfection,” a third admirer proclaimed.

The DJ has posted some very sexy content on her social media account as of late. On April 19, she left fans breathless after she sported a tiny halter top and a thong that showcased her flawless figure, per The Inquisitr. The image accumulated nearly 400,000 likes.