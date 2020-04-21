Bethany Lily April Rocks Wine Red Lingerie: ‘Every Flower Blooms In Its Own Time’

Bethany Lily April rocked another sexy lingerie set in her latest Instagram share, and her fans have gone wild for the new upload.

The blond bombshell took to her social media account on April 21 to share an eye-popping new photo that showcased her killer curves. The photo captured the British model posing outside with lush greenery and gorgeous pink flowers at her back. It looked to be the perfect day with sunlight peeking through the plants and creating different hues of green. To go along with the spectacular setting, April showed off her curvaceous body in a two-piece set that left little to the imagination.

The lingerie boasted a deep wine red color that featured a few sections of sheer fabric, exposing her skin underneath. The edges of the piece were adorned with lace to match, adding another sexy element to the scandalous ensemble. Its thin shoulder straps were hardly enough to hold up the model’s voluptuous assets while cleavage came spilling out of the skimpy cups. April playfully tugged at the center of the garment, drawing even more attention to her most notable feature.

The bottoms were just as revealing and possessed the same fabric with lace and sheer details throughout. The piece sat high on her hips, drawing further attention to her trim midsection. Thanks to the high cut, her muscular legs were also on display while even more frilly lace detail and a set of straps fell on to her upper thigh. The front of the panties was lined with vertical stripes while another piece of fabric crisscrossed.

April wore her long and luscious locks with a part in the middle, showing a little bit of outgrowth at the center. She added a few loose waves while her thick tresses spilled messily over her shoulder. The babe also added a bright pink flower to her hair for a pop of color, noting in the caption that every flower blooms in its own time. The sexy look also boasted a fabulous application of makeup that brought out all of her stunning features. The color of her defined brows matched the roots of her hair while she added a dark liner to the top and bottoms of her lids. April included a few thick layers of mascara and matched the color of her lip gloss to the flower.

That post has been met with a lot of love from the bombshell’s fans, garnering over 34,000 likes and 800-plus comments in an hour.

“Wow. Certainly blooming well in that photo. Nice colours too,” one follower commented, adding a few flower emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful photo of you Bethany,” a second fan applauded.

“Thanks for sharing hope you have a great day!” one more gushed.