Curvy Model Tara Lynn Sizzles In Tiny Bikini In Throwbacks From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Tara Lynn was featured rocking a tiny bikini in a new update shared to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Instagram page on Monday, April 20, and many of the magazine’s 2.1 million fans are loving it.

The post included a photo and a video of the curvy model during her photo shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia, in late 2018, for the spread that appeared in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The snapshot showed Lynn striking a powerful pose on a dune, with nothing but sand surrounding her. She rocked a two-piece bathing suit in dark green that contrasted with her pale complexion. The bikini top featured itty-bitty triangles that barely covered her chest, leaving a bit of her underboobs showing. The top had spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck.

On her lower body, Lynn had on a pair of string bottoms with equally thin straps that tied on the sides. Lynn wore the strings pulled up high on her sides, further accentuating her voluptuous hips and legs. According to SportsIllustrated, the swimsuit was from Tara Lynn Swim.

The video showed Lynn in the same location and bikini. She performed a series of movements as the camera captured the best poses. The spread was photographed by Josie Clough, as revealed via one of the tags.

As of the time of this writing, the post attracted more than 23,300 likes and over 360 comments since going live yesterday. Instagram users used the occasion to share their admiration for Lynn, while also celebrating the industry’s ongoing process of embracing curvy models.

“This is stunning,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of hands raised emoji.

“Obsessed. One of my favorite models,” another user raved, including a red heart and a fire emoji at the end of the message.

“I’m glad things have changed and the model world is finally accepting all shapes, sizes, colour, etc. It’s really come a long way,” a third one chimed in, pairing the reply with smiley and a red heart.

“She’s a bombshell,” another one added, topping the reply with a black heart emoji.

Lynn joined Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil, who won the #SISwimSearch in 2018 and became the subsequent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookies, as the newest addition to last year’s rookie class, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously pointed out. Lynn became the magazine’s oldest rookie at age 36, as per SI Swim. Lynn was discovered at an open call in her hometown of Seattle and has been modeling for the last 18 years, the report further noted.