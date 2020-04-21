Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally & Dr. Escobar Use Blunt Force To Take Flo Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 22 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) has Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) just where she wants her. She now knows that Sally is faking her terminal illness just to get Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) back, but Flo won’t allow her to get away with it. According to TV Guide, the entire situation will change when Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) barges in.

Flo Knows Sally’s Faking It

After snooping on Dr. Escobar’s computer, Flo guessed that Sally is not terminally ill. Nothing in Sally’s medical records indicated that she is at death’s door. But since she is not a physician, she needed to confirm her suspicions.

Flo then laid a sneaky trap for Sally. She surreptitiously placed a rubber snake on Wyatt’s living room floor. When Sally made her way across the room in her walker, Flo pointed it out. Sally jumped onto the furniture. Flo immediately accused Sally of faking her condition. Backed into a corner, Sally had to confess. But she blamed Flo that she ever went that far.

Flo & Sally Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Flo and Sally will have a fierce confrontation. Finally, Sally will get the chance to vent her frustrations against Flo. She would have married Wyatt had Flo not come along. Her whole life fell apart when Wyatt’s high school sweetheart decided to move to Los Angeles. He even forgave her for stealing his niece. Sally feels that Flo can do no wrong in Wyatt’s eyes and she needed to do something to grab his attention.

But Flo won’t buy Sally’s excuses. She wants to tell Wyatt about Sally’s deception and the two will engage in some verbal sparring. The soap opera spoilers indicate that things will go from bad to worse when Dr. Escobar arrives on the scene.

Sally & Dr. Escobar Knock Flo Out

Sally and Flo’s fight will rapidly escalate when Dr. Escobar enters the room. Flo is also furious with Dr. Escobar and will lash out at her. As far as she’s concerned, the physician went against the medical code of ethics when she lied with Sally. Obviously, the two are in cahoots and Sally must have promised to get Dr. Escobar a foot into the world of fashion. Flo may even promise to get Penny disbarred.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Dr. Escobar will make a sudden decision. She realizes that they need to get rid of Flo and the best way to stop her is to take her out. They will use blunt force to knock Flo out in an effort to prevent her from leaving the room. But now they have another dilemma on their hands. What will they tell Wyatt when he arrives and finds his girlfriend out cold on the floor?