‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Claims Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Aren’t Her ‘Cup Of Tea’

Lala Kent is moving on from her friendships.

Following a falling out earlier this year, which fans saw play out on social media amid the new episodes of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent appeared with fiancé Randall Emmett on People Now, where she explained why she is no longer friends with her co-stars.

“I think Tom Sandoval and Ariana are really great people and they were there for me when I was struggling. But that’s just their MO. They seem to only appear for you when you’re really struggling,” Kent explained to the outlet, noting that she needs friends who are there for her whether she’s in a moment of desperation or a moment of celebration.

While Kent acknowledged that Sandoval and Madix were great friends to her after she suddenly lost her father, Kent Burningham, in 2018, she noted that the drama that played out between them at the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion seemed to hint that Sandoval and Madix were all about themselves. As she pointed out, Madix kept talking about herself and her own feelings as Kent was trying to express the devastation she felt after Burningham’s passing.

Kent went on to say that she didn’t connect with the way in which Sandoval and Madix have gravitated towards people who are struggling. She even suggested that the reason they are currently friends with Kristen Doute, who is feuding with her former best friends, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, is because they like to save people.

“They’re now like, Captain Save Kristen. How convenient! She’s struggling and there you are, ready to be her best friend,” she shared.

Kent then noted that while both Sandoval and Madix are “great people,” they simply aren’t for her, and there’s nothing wrong with her not wanting to continue on with the friendships she once shared with them.

“I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and they’re not my cup of tea,” she concluded.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent also opened up to People Now about the bridesmaids and groomsmen she and Emmett would be having in their upcoming wedding, which was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, but has since been rescheduled for July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not surprisingly, Sandoval and Madix weren’t included in her lineup of Vanderpump Rules cast members. Instead, it was Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Beau Clark, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney who were chosen.