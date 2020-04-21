Savannah Prez Flaunts Killer Quads In Minidress: ‘Who Said Girls With Strong Legs Look Manly?’

Savannah Prez took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 20, to share a snapshot of herself clad in a minidress as she addressed having strong legs.

In her caption, the Belgian fitness model questioned the normally held notion that “girls with strong are manly.” Toned quads show “strength ” and “dedication” in addition to being sexy, Prez said. She urged her followers to dismiss negative commentary about their bodies and to keep working hard to achieve their fitness goals.

Prez rocked a white short dress featuring long sleeves that widened near the wrists. The skirt of the dress boasted layers matching the details on the sleeves. For the shot, Prez grabbed the left side of the dress and pulled it to the side, exposing even more of her quads. She didn’t reveal the brand of her dress.

She completed her look with a pair of wedge sandals in light blue with textured soles. Prez accessorized it with silver hoop earrings. She opted to wear her light brown hair swept over to one side and styled down in straight strands.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has garnered more than 37,500 likes and upwards of 730 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Prez’s quads and figure in general, while sharing their thoughts about her caption.

“The truth is that many people start training due to insecurities, adopted by the influence of others. Time helps us do it for ourselves and love ourselves as we are,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a flexed bicep emoji.”

You look amazing and hell no! My body, my decisions,” replied another one, pairing the comment with a red heart and a fire emoji.

“You look phenomenal. That dress was made for you and those legs,” a third one chimed in.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous [heart-eyes emoji] that smile [smiley] I like [your] outfit and those quads are INSANE,” another one added, including hands raised and a stunned emoji at the end of the reply.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Prez shared an intense ab workout in the most recent video on her Instagram account. She wore a white sports bra and red shorts and she got on the floor for a set of Russian twists. She lifted her torso and raised her legs as she turned her shoulders from side to side to complete her repetitions. She also did a series of scissor kicks and planks before hitting the final exercise of the circuit.