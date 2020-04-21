Cristina Cuomo Has A List Of Eligible Women For Brother-In-Law Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gained considerable momentum within the last few months. As New York has become a significant coronavirus hot spot, Cuomo has gained a substantial amount of admiration from his supporters. Currently, many people are casting him as one of the nation’s leading governors in terms of responding to the ongoing pandemic. According to remarks made by his sister-in-law, Cristina Cuomo, during a Monday evening interview with Entertainment Tonight, the governor’s display of leadership has also led to a great number of romantic admirers.

Cristina Cuomo, wife to Gov. Cuomo’s brother, Chris, told Entertainment Tonight that she has been receiving many messages from women inquiring about her brother-in-law’s dating availability. She joked that she has been putting together a “waitlist” of interested women for the governor.

Celebrities on that list apparently include Chelsea Handler and Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith jokingly referred to Gov. Cuomo as her ultimate “celebrity crush” during a recent episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook and said that she never misses his press conferences. Last month, Chelsea Handler composed a lengthy love letter to the politician, which was published in Vogue. The letter included a bid from Handler to serve as his new first lady.

The 62-year-old governor has been divorced from Kerry Kennedy since 2005. He was in a relationship with television chef and author Sandra Lee — regarded by some as the de facto first lady of New York — for 14 years. That relationship ended in 2019.

Andrew Cuomo has also been a regular weekly guest on his brother’s CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time. In between providing information and updates on the current pandemic, the two brothers often exchange fraternal jabs and jests at one another’s expense, much to the delight of many viewers.

Even after Chris Cuomo contracted the coronavirus, he continued to conduct his show — and interviews with his brother — from the basement of his home. His wife, Cristina, was also diagnosed with coronavirus after showing symptoms. Both have recently recovered from their illnesses.

In a serious moment during her interview, Cristina Cuomo spoke of her brother-in-law with emotion and pride, as People detailed.