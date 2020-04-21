Vinny Guadagnino Asks This ‘Jersey Shore’ Star To Have A Baby With Him

He responded to a post shared on the show's Instagram page.

Vinny Guadagnino responded to a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Instagram post of three photos that showed him posing with the babies of castmates Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Nicole Cortese. In the comments section of the share, he asked one of the show’s castmates to have a baby with him, but it’s not who you think!

Vinny joked to best pal Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, “give me one already” in response to eventually having his own child. The two friends, who been best buds since the show’s early days in 2009, have maintained a close relationship over the years. They even famously staged a mock wedding in Las Vegas, promising to be one another’s best friend forever.

In the first photo of three shared with Instagram, Vinny is seen with Ronnie and Jen Harley’s daughter, Ariana Sky. The baby is happily dozing on the reality television star’s shoulder. Vinny seemed quite comfortable with Ariana, looking at her lovingly and smiling for the photo.

In the second pic, Vinny is hanging out with Angelo, Nicole’s third child with husband Jionni LaValle. Prior to Angelo, Snooki gave birth to children Lorenzo and Giovanna. This recent pic was taken when Mike “The Situation” met the infant boys for the first time in late 2019, shortly after he was released from jail. He had never met the babies prior to that point.

In the final pic, Vinny is posing with Pauly and baby Christopher John or CJ. The little boy is leaning into Vinny and has one hand on the left side of Vinny’s face.

The photos show the love that the reality show clan has for one another and their growing families.

Although he is hopeful to meet the right woman and settle down with a family of his own someday, Vinny remains currently very busy filming Jersey Shore, starring in Chippendales Las Vegas, and a new gig as host of MTV’s Revenge Prank alongside best pal Pauly.

Fans thought the photo montage was absolutely adorable.

“Think I got pregnant just looking at these,” joked one fan of the reality star.

“Vinny will make a great father someday,” said a second Instagram follower of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

“He’s a teddy bear… can’t wait to see him with his own one day,” explained a third fan.

“I feel like Vinny is going to make the cutest and best dad ever. His face, when he’s with babies, is so precious. I am low key jealous of his future baby momma,” explained a fourth social media fan.