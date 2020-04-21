Meg Turney Exposes Pert Derriere In ‘Star Wars’-Inspired Cosplay

The cosplay model dressed as Rey Skywalker.

On Tuesday, April 21, American cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a provocative Instagram post inspired by the Star Wars franchise.

The picture, taken by the professional photographer Martin Wong, shows the digital influencer dressed as a sexy version of the character Rey Skywalker, played by Daisy Ridley in the films, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. The revealing costume featured a piece of beige fabric draped over Meg’s body, that was meant to resemble the former scavenger’s tunic, and a replica of Rey’s leather holster. The Twitch streamer also sported a pair of lace underwear.

In order to further look like Rey, Meg pulled back her long locks in the character’s triple bun hairstyle. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted silver.

For the photo shoot, Meg kneeled on a bed in front of a sizable window. She turned her body away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. The expert cosplayer held on to a replica of Rey’s staff, as she looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that Star Wars Day, which is celebrated on May 4, is coming up in the next few weeks. Meg asked her followers to give suggestions for costume ideas. She confided, however, that she has been “already working on” a particular cosplay.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Meg’s question.

“Sexy Palpatine! Everyone is thinking it,” quipped a follower.

“Sexy Darth [M]aul???” remarked another Instagram user, adding a string of crying laughing emoji to the comment.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You are so beautiful!” gushed a fan.

“Love your smile,” chimed in a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the 33-year-old has cosplayed as a character from a popular movie or television show. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing picture that showed her dressed up as Melisandre, a character featured in the fantasy series Game of Thrones. That post has been liked over 26,000 times since it was shared.