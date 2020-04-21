Charly Jordan Stuns In A Red Sweater With Sexy Red Lipstick

Charly Jordan shared a stunning Instagram update with her 2.8 million Instagram followers that showcased her beauty in a look that seemed ready for chillier weather. She went bold with the hue of her ensemble and lip color, selecting a red hot color palette to thrill her fans.

The sweater she rocked was from the brand Revolve, and Charly made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified exactly where it was taken, but she appeared to be standing in front of a vast field of grain with mountains in the background. The scenic setting provided the perfect backdrop for her stunning photos.

In the first snap, Charly stared right at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. She rocked a vibrant red knit sweater with an oversized fit and ribbed collar that enveloped her slim neck. She went with a deep red shade for her lipstick as well, giving her beauty look an instantly glamorous vibe. She kept the rest of her makeup fairly neutral, opting for bold brows and bronzed tones on her eyes.

She didn’t add much in the way of accessories, incorporating a single gold bangle as well as a subtle pair of earrings. Her blond locks were down in a tousled style, and she posed with both hands on her temples.

The second snap was taken from a bit farther away, and showed her fans a glimpse of her bottoms. Charly kept up the casual vibe by pairing the cozy-looking sweater with a pair of loose light-wash jeans. Though the jeans didn’t cling to every inch of her curves, they still showed off her slim physique.

Charly gathered her blond locks up in a messy bun with her hands as she continued seductively gazing at the camera, a few strands falling out to frame her face.

For the third and final shot in the series, Charly posed with an adorable dog in her arms, cuddling the four-legged friend close.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 59,300 likes within just 45 minutes. It also received 382 comments from her eager fans.

“Red looks great on you!” one fan said.

“Literally the most beautiful and my absolute fav post notification that I got,” another follower added.

“Perfection,” one fan commented.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again! I la la LOVE you in red,” another follower said.

While her latest Instagram post didn’t show off much skin at all, Charly has shared plenty of shots in which she’s rocking skimpier attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she showcased her pert derriere in a white bikini while cuddling her dog.