‘View’ Hosts Sunny Hostin And Meghan McCain Battle Over Nancy Pelosi’s Freezers

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, Meghan McCain blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for filming in front of her refrigerators and freezers full of ice cream, but co-host Sunny Hostin wasn’t having it.

As Raw Story reports, the pair got into a battle over whether Republicans or Democrats were to blame for the inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic gripping the United States.

Donald Trump recently released a campaign video showing Pelosi chatting on a late-night comedy show where she stood in front of her high-end appliances and talked about how gourmet ice cream was helping her emotionally face the COVID-19 crisis.

McCain said that it was a bad look for the California Democrat.

“I thought it was a kill shot,” McCain said. “It’s not the ice cream in her fridge, it’s the fact that she’s standing behind giant refrigerators, multiple ones that cost $24,000 each.”

While she conceded that other politicians, including President Trump, were also wealthy, it didn’t make the optics of the situation look any better, given that many Americans are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic.

McCain continued to attack Pelosi, claiming that she was holding up funding for small businesses while joking about how much ice cream she keeps in her spendy kitchen, referring to the latest stimulus package, which Republicans and Democrats are currently battling over.

She asserted that Trump’s attack against Pelosi would play well in middle America.

But Hostin didn’t agree with the take. She said that Republicans are focused on Nancy Pelosi’s income while thousands of Americans are dying.

“I think Fox News outrage and Republican outrage. They’re talking about but her freezer, but her freezer — I’m really worried about the bodies that I saw being put into freezers in New York. That’s what I’m worried about,” she said.

She went on to point out that there is still a lack of testing in the United States that is making it difficult to track the virus in order to re-open the economy and prevent more deaths in the country.

“Blaming some Democratic message for Trump’s incompetence and for Trump’s negligence in managing this crisis is absolutely ludicrous,” she said.

She continued, arguing that focusing on the optics of a Democrat’s lighthearted message on James Corden’s show while the disease ravages the lives of Americans is missing the point.

“This is about the Trump administration’s failure to address it properly, leading to over 40,000 lost American lives,” she said.

McCain has been critical of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus in the past, saying that the president’s messaging has been “dangerous.”