Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Amazing Abs In Skimpy Swimsuit

Ariana James showed off her incredible figure to her 2.4 million Instagram fans on Monday, April 20, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot in which she rocked a skimpy swimsuit that bared her amazing abs.

The Colombian fitness model sat on a white fluffy blanket, leaning her torso forward and placing her hands behind. James tilted her head back as she puckered her lips a little for the shot.

James wore an all black swimsuit that featured a large cut-out in the middle, exposing her flat upper stomach. The top of the suit consisted of two thick straps that went over her breasts and crossed at the front before wrapping around her neck.

The bottom half of the bathing suit sat above her navel and boasted high-cut legs that bared her toned hips. In the caption, James revealed the swimsuit was from YOINS. She also included a link that redirected to the item page, showing that the style is named Backless Design Criss Cross Halter One Pieces Swimsuit. The suit normally sells for $161.42 but is currently on sale for $98.83.

The photo proved to be a hit with James’s fans. Since going live yesterday, the post has garnered more than 142,000 likes and upwards of 2,100 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users used the occasion to rave about her beauty and to send her their love. As usual, she received messages mainly in Spanish, but also in English, Portuguese, Italian, among languages.

“You are a unique and charming woman, a great example and motivation, your beauty is out of this world!” one user raved, following the comment with a fire emoji.

“Perfection does exist, perfection does exist! You have my respect lady,” replied another fan, including a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“DAMMNN THAT BODY THO. you’re hot baby girlllll,” a third user chimed in, topping the reply with several heart-eyes emoji and red hearts.

“STAY SAFE,” another one added, trailing the words with praying hands, a red heart and an Earth emoji.

Despite being home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, James hasn’t let it prevent her from rocking swimsuits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted another update of herself clad in a bikini in neon green. The bikini top had thin straps and small triangles. She wore matching bottoms that tied on the sides. James also had a fake tattoo on her stomach, and she asked her fans’ opinion of it as she appeared to be considering getting it done permanently.