‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Reacts To Teddi Mellencamp Being Pregnant, Talks Denise Richards And Brandi Rumors

Erika Jayne is opening up about the most shocking moments of Season 10.

Erika Jayne was met with a number of surprises during filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year and during an interview with BUILD, via Yahoo! Movies, last week, she opened up about some of the most shocking moments of the currently airing episodes.

Following the Season 10 premiere last Wednesday, which saw Erika and her co-stars learning of Teddi Mellencamp’s pregnancy during a cast dinner in New York City, where they were set to attend the fashion show of Kyle Richards, Erika admitted that Teddi’s baby news was both shocking and emotional for her to hear because she knew Teddi had struggled with infertility in the past.

“I was so shocked. I think [I was emotional] because I knew how hard it was for her to become pregnant with the first two and this baby, I think, was a little magical gift,” Erika explained.

According to Erika, she was blown away by the news of Teddi’s pregnancy and was also quite touched by the idea that she would be welcoming a third child into her family with husband Edwin Arroyave.

Also shocking during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the news of Denise and Brandi’s alleged affair. As fans of the series have certainly heard, Brandi came forward with her claims about her time with Denise during production on Season 10 and ultimately, in December of last year, Denise stopped filming with the rest of the women amid questions about their supposed hookups.

“It did [shock me] because it came out of nowhere,” Erika admitted.

Erika went on to say that when it comes to the coming episodes of the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she believes fans will see both of the ladies’ sides.

“I know what I saw and that’s why I have the opinion I have,” she added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika spoke to Hollywood Life earlier this month about the ongoing affair rumors regarding Denise and Brandi’s relationship, claiming that she doesn’t believe Brandi would lie about what allegedly took place between them last year.

According to Erika, she met Brandi through Yolanda Hadid, who used to star alongside them on the show and always found Brandi to be a very honest person. Erika then said that her interactions with Brandi have been straightforward and when it comes to claims of hookups with Denise, she doesn’t believe Brandi would make such an impactful statement if it weren’t true.