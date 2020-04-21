Chris Cuomo Faces Backlash After Claiming He Hasn’t Left His Basement While Battling Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo filmed himself for CNN emerging from the basement of his home, saying that he was making his “official reentry” after spending weeks there while sick with COVID-19. But social media followers weren’t impressed with the move and were quick to remind the CNN anchor that just over a week ago, he’d been in a verbal fight with a bicyclist who confronted him outside of his home in the Hamptons.

Cuomo can be seen walking up the stairs and greeting his family. His wife, who also contracted the disease but is now symptom-free, can be seen jokingly moving away from Cuomo as he moves in for a hug. He then waggles his hand at his wife and kids by way of greeting.

Here's the very moment @ChrisCuomo emerged from his basement, where he's been riding out coronavirus for the last several weeks. pic.twitter.com/tugkXCGZD7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 21, 2020

The video then cuts to Cuomo interviewing Dr. Sanjay Gupta. He says that he got a quiet greeting from his family because everyone is “spooked” and dealing with a recovery process after fighting with the novel coronavirus, which he says left him with trauma.

During the illness, Cuomo says he hallucinated and shivered so hard that he chipped a tooth.

But while Cuomo seems to indicate that he has been hiding in his basement for weeks, adding that he’s so excited to see his family, critics pointed out that he famously got into an altercation with a bike rider a week ago after traveling to the Hamptons.

While outside of his Hampton’s home, Cuomo and his neighbor, only identified as David, ran into each other. David asked Cuomo why he was out of his house when he was famously sick with the novel coronavirus.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls–t to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo complained after the interaction.

He went on to lament his job because he says it limited how he was able to respond to the confrontation.

“I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living: me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

David later spoke with news outlets after filing a complaint against Cuomo, as the New York Post reports. He said that when he saw Cuomo, brother of New York mayor Andrew Cuomo, he was surprised that he was outside given the limit on unnecessary travel in New York.

“Fake News. You emerged last week and went to the Hamptons, then threatened a senior citizen when he asked you why you violated NYs non-essential travel policy (and broke quarantine),” commented conservative analyst Mark Dice on the video of Cuomo emerging from the basement.

Others called the video “gaslighting” and reminded Cuomo that he had traveled to his second home for Easter.