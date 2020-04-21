‘Good Morning America’ Host Lara Spencer Shares Screen Time With Furry Friend

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer shared some screen time with a furry friend at her home set of the morning talk show, where she has been remotely broadcasting since the coronavirus pandemic made it challenging to work from New York City. Lara shared a photo of herself and her pal to her Instagram account and her fans couldn’t be happier.

Lara is seated in the stunning kitchen area of the Connecticut home she shares with husband Richard McVey and two children — Huff and Katharine — from her previous marriage to David Haffenreffer.

She is wearing a dark blue button-down shirt and dark jeans in the image, with slippers on her feet. Lara’s blond hair is casually styled into soft waves that gently tough her shoulders. Parted to one side, she looks stunning. Her makeup fashion is all muted colors, with pale cheeks, lips, and eyes. On her feet, she is wearing grey scuff slippers with leopard trim.

Seated next to her is Lara’s rescue dog Riva, who has been stealing the show since Lara began broadcasting from home. Riva is always ready with a tail wag and bark as soon as the cameras start rolling. Viewers of the show have begun to look forward to the pup’s weekday appearances on the morning news show.

Riva is waiting for her turn in the spotlight while seated on a dark red hassock.

Lara has set up her home studio in different parts of her expansive home. In this image, she is seen broadcasting from her family’s large kitchen area. The light wood on the floor is in direct contrast to the darker hue used on the cabinets. Stainless steel appliances dominate the room and a white marble countertop provides a soft break from all that deeply colored wood.

Behind Lara is a large kitchen table made out of wood. The table is surrounded by deep blue velvet chairs with gold accents. Metallic pendant lights hang from the ceiling, providing a dramatic look to the room.

Fans of the newswoman loved the photo. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the pic.

“Good Morning Lara Nice picture Looks like your in good company Have a great day,” said one fan.

“Love you even more for loving rescue pups!” remarked a second fan.

“She loves her TV time! We love her!” stated a third Instagram user.

“Riva on her throne. She’s the queen. Sweet and huggable! Your kitchen looks great,” said a fourth fan.