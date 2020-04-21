Stassie Karinikolaou Lounges Outside In An Itty-Bitty Yellow Bikini

Stassie Karanikolaou slipped into a sexy bikini for a little outdoor R&R this week. She took to her Instagram account yesterday to share a set of snaps from the sun soaking session that have since earned nothing but love from her millions of fans.

The blond beauty was captured stretched out across a wooden lounge chair in the sizzling double-pic update. She laid on her side to face the camera as it snapped away, ensuring that it would get a good view of her incredible figure. In the first photo, she brought one of her perfectly manicured hands up to shade her face from the sun’s bright rays, however, a trendy pair of sunglasses took over the job in the second slide.

Stassie flaunted her bombshell curves in an itty-bitty bikini as she lounged outside on the beautiful, cloudless day. The set was made of a ribbed, sunflower yellow material that popped against her tan skin, plenty of which was left well on display thanks to its revealing design. It included a bandeau-style top with thin shoulder straps and a wide, square neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. A teasing glimpse of underboob also made an appearance in the snaps, tantalizing the model’s audience even more.

The matching bikini bottoms made for quite a display as well. The swimwear showcased Stassie curvy hips and sculpted thighs thanks to a daringly high-cut style that covered up only what was necessary. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on her waist, accentuating her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Stassie kept things simple and accessorized with nothing more than a set of dainty gold hoop earrings. She tied her dirty blond tresses in a messy bun behind her head and went completely makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Many of Stassie’s 7.9 million Instagram followers took the time to show their admiration for the steamy set of snaps. The upload has accrued over 746,000 likes after 18 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments.

“Hottie with a body,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Stassie was “very beautiful and stylish.”

“Love that bikini,” commented a third follower.

“This is goals,” a fourth admirer remarked.

This is hardly the first time that Stassie has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent upload from the star saw her flaunting her insane physique in a sheer black bodysuit that left little to the imagination. That post proved popular as well, racking up more than 697,000 likes.