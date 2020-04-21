Madison Prewett Dishes Out Juicy Details About Drama Connected To ‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan

Madison Prewett had a complicated journey this past winter on The Bachelor with Peter Weber. This week, she chatted with former The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe for her Off the Vine podcast and revealed about what’s happened since viewers last saw her on television.

As everybody saw during the finale that aired in March, Peter initially got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss and split with her in late January. He reunited with Madison, who had quit filming ahead of the final rose ceremony, but they split just two days later. These days, Peter is hanging out in Chicago, Illinois with Kelley Flanagan, one of the other contestants from his season.

Kaitlyn’s podcast episode featuring Madison was released on Tuesday and it contained some juicy tidbits. Kaitlyn asked Madison about her relationship with Kelley during filming, and it seems the two ladies had been extremely close. Given Peter’s current connection to Kelley, this does seem like it’s probably awkward for Madison now.

Madison laughed when Kaitlyn asked her about Kelley. She said that she and Kelley were best friends and inseparable throughout the filming process. In fact, Madison says that Kelley was one of the first people she called after she quit filming in Australia and returned home.

Now that Kelley and Peter are quarantining together, playing a bit coy regarding their status, Madison admits that she is feeling a bit hurt.

“I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation. Again, I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off,” she acknowledges.

Not only was it a bit hurtful to see Kelley and Peter suddenly together, Madison told Kaitlyn there was some additional context that heightened her reaction.

“I think what was really, to be honest, confusing to me was that two days before he was spotted in Chicago he was calling me and texting me and being, like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together.’ And so, I mean, I think that to me was a little confusing,” Madison revealed.

In addition, Madison says she didn’t get any kind of heads-up about Peter connecting with Kelley. She says she found out when photos hit the media outlets and this happened just a couple of days after he’d texted her about possibly getting back together.

A couple of days after the photos emerged, Peter sent Madison a long text to explain, sort-of. Adding insult to injury, it just so happens that the photos of Kelley and Peter came out on Madison’s birthday. Apparently, Peter hadn’t reached out to Madison on her birthday at all, despite having texted about a possible reunion just a couple of days prior.

Madison went on to note that she knows that everybody moves on from a split differently. She didn’t specifically drag Peter for being with Kelley so soon. However, she did make it quite clear that she’s handling things differently after the intense experience she had with The Bachelor.

“I find it really important after a breakup to take time to really invest in myself and make sure my heart’s in the best place possible before I’m pursuing any type of relationship,” Madison explains.

Now, Madison says she’s grateful for having had the chance to get to know Peter, but she knows he’s not the person she’s meant to be with long-term. She hasn’t spoken to Kelley in a long time, seemingly in part due to the rumors that had been swirling before the finale aired that she hasn’t gotten clear answers about.

At this stage, Madison does seem to be putting her experience with The Bachelor behind her as best as she can. She was quite open with Kaitlyn about everything that went down, and she sounds as if she’s working hard on not holding onto any anger or bitterness about what happened. As for Peter and Kelley, show fans will have to stay tuned to see exactly what develops there.