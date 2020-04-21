Alexa Collins Flaunts Trim Abs & Tiny Waist In Sexy Knit Set For Quadruple Photo Update

Alexa Collins set pulses racing in another sexy post that showed her rocking a coordinating knit set. The April 21 Instagram upload delighted the model’s army of 900,000 followers while boasting four sizzling new photos.

The first image in the set captured the model posing against a plain white backdrop. Collins did not add a specific location in the tag, but she credited House of Maguie for her sexy attire, joking that it’s something she can wear at home or the grocery store. The blond beauty raised both hands over her head, playfully running her fingers through her curls while she gazed into the camera with an open-mouth stare.

The top of the set boasted a taupe sweater with a high neckline. The arms of the garment were long, but a big slit in the middle allowed for fabric to drape down near her elbows and showcase her trim arms. Collins appeared to go braless in the scandalous set, which neglected to provide a ton of coverage for her ample bust. The sweater was snug in the body, cinching near her ribs and showing off her fit abs.

The bottoms proved to be the perfect complement to her top, sitting tight on her hips and drawing even further attention to her slim midsection. She secured the pants with a chic taupe belt that was tied in the front. It sat loosely on her trim legs and appeared to provide the perfect amount of comfort and fashion. The remaining three images in the set captured different angles of the ensemble — each one flaunting the model’s chiseled abs.

Collins, who recently slayed in a tiny bikini, opted to keep her look simple and not take away from the two-piece set, adding only a silver ring and Prada purse as accessories. She styled her shoulder-length tresses with long, loose curls and a part in the middle. Of course, a striking application of makeup helped complete her look. It included blush, eye shadow, eyeliner, defined brows, and an expert contour.

So far, her fans have been loving the sight, giving the update over 8,000 likes and well over 130 comments.

“You are so incredible and sexy,” one follower gushed alongside a series of various emoji.

“Nice rings, nice nails color!!! Really fabulous,” a second Instagram user wrote on the post.

“The only thing missing from your beautiful self, and attire, is your grocery store mask!!!” another one of the model’s fans wrote.

Many of Collins’ other fans were left speechless and commented with flame and heart emoji instead of words.