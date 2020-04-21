Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Shows Off Insane Bod In Tiny Black Bikini

Aylen Alvarez showed off her spectacular hourglass figure to her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Monday, April 20, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself clad in a gorgeous bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

Alvarez, who also goes by Aylen Davis, stood in a bathroom in front of a bathtub filled with red rose petals. A sparking wine bottle and a couple of flutes were laid out on the edge on the tub as well. She posed with one leg in front of the other in a way that showcased the natural curves of her lower body. She placed on hand one her waist as she took the other to her hair.

Alvarez wore an all black two-piece bathing suit. The bikini top featured thin, adjustable straps that went over her shoulders. It included triangles narrowly cut to show off a good amount of cleavage. A string tied up in the fort into a bow that dangled onto her sternum.

On her lower body, Alvarez had on a pair of matching bottoms that consisted mainly of two side straps that merged in the middle to form a tiny main part. Alvarez wore the bands pulled high on her side. In the caption, she revealed her swimsuit was from Fashion Nova.

She completed her look with a sheer kimono that reached to the floor. The coverup was also from Fashion Nova.

The photo has attracted more than 47,600 likes and over 830 comments since going live last night. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and body, showering her with compliments.

“Wow stunning sexy,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.

“I don’t think I’m ready Aylen [heart-eyes emoji] j’adore,” replied another fan, following the words with two yellow and one black heart.

“You are my number one on Instagram,” a third one chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are more than beautiful. my queen of beauty,” another one added, pairing the message with three red hearts.

Alvarez has been active and working during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuously promoting the brands she represents on her social media. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted another photo in which she promoted Fashion Nova. Alvarez wore a curve-hugging crop top and matching leggings. Both were covered in a brown “splatter” print against gray. The top was backless and had a strap that connected the sides and was tied at the center of her back.