Sarah Houchens Tugs Down Her Pants To Expose A Pair Of Pink Panties

Sarah Houchens got flirty for the camera in her most recent Instagram update. The fitness model showed some skin while posing for racy selfies.

In the sexy shots, Sarah looked gorgeous as she rocked a skintight white crop top. The shirt clung tightly to her ample cleavage and showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs.

She also sported a pair of white sweatpants with an elastic waistband. She tugged the pants down to expose her skimpy pink panties underneath. The underwear rested high on her curvy hips as she flaunted her tiny waist and round booty.

In the first photo, Sarah stood in front of a mirror with her phone in one hand. She had her thumb tucked inside the waistband of the pants to pull them down as she arched her back. In the second shot, she sat on her knees while taking the pic, still exposing her panties with a sultry expression on her face.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shots. The application consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as darkened brows to add more emphasis to her face.

Her tanned skin was given a warm glow with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose. She completed the look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Sarah’s 804,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 7,500 times within the first two hours after the post went live on the platform. Admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 150 messages.

“You can’t be more beautiful… hahaha…. I love your outfit,” one follower stated.

“So impressed with you and your growth! Nice work,” another remarked.

“You look so amazing. So beautiful like a goddess,” a third social media user declared.

“Good morning! Looking good! Enjoy your day, blessings to you,” a fourth comment read.

Sarah is known for giving her fans tons of fitness motivation when she poses in scanty outfits such as barely-there bikinis, racy lingerie, and skintight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently piqued the interest of her fans when she slayed in a white crop top and a pair of tiny red panties. To date, that upload has earned more than 13,000 likes and over 280 comments.